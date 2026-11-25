Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said the government will create 50,000 internship placements under the Public Service Internship Programme by January 2027.

He made the announcement after chairing a consultative forum at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, which brought together Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku, Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya, other principal secretaries, heads of state corporations, independent commissions and vice-chancellors of public universities.

The expansion follows President William Ruto’s Mashujaa Day 2026 directive to increase internship opportunities from the roughly 8,000 annual slots currently offered.

Koskei noted that about one million young Kenyans enter the labour market each year and that the programme aims to turn that potential into productivity, saying “Our focus is to open more doors for young Kenyans, give them meaningful work experience and equip them with practical skills, professional mentorship and competencies that prepare them for the wider economy.”

He added that the first phase will involve 50,000 placements with a plan to scale the intake to 100,000 annually as the scheme grows.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Francis Meja urged institutions to identify suitable positions and warned that assigning interns to routine errands undermines the programme’s purpose, stating “The purpose of this programme is to prepare these young people for the job market. They are professionals in their own right, and reducing them to messengers is really missing the bigger point.”

On November 24, 2026 the PSC published a notice in MyGov newspaper inviting degree and diploma graduates to apply for a 12-month paid internship, with applications closing on December 14, 2026 through the commission’s recruitment portals.

Applicants must hold a recognised degree or diploma, demonstrate computer proficiency and must not have previously benefited from a similar internship; successful interns will receive a monthly stipend set by the government and a certificate on completion.

The commission said the Public Service Internship Programme has been rebranded as the National Internship Programme and has recruited more than 37,500 interns across eight cohorts since its launch in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Ruto had said during the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations that “Too many young people cannot secure employment without experience, yet cannot gain experience without employment,” underscoring the rationale for the expanded scheme.