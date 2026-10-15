Nyamira High Court Sentences Lawrence Gesore Sagero to 15 Years for Wife’s Murder

Nyamira High Court handed down a 15-year prison term to Lawrence Gesore Sagero after finding him guilty of murdering his spouse, Nancy Mongina.

The offence was recorded under Section 203 together with Section 204 of the Penal Code, with the conviction entered pursuant to Section 322(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The killing took place on April 18, 2024 at approximately 9 a.m. in Borioba Village, Borangi Location, within Nyamira North Sub-County.

Sagero maintained his innocence throughout the trial, which was led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Kibet Chirchir. The prosecution presented testimony from six witnesses to establish the case.

A medical examiner who performed the post-mortem testified that Mongina died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma, which triggered cardiovascular arrest. The report detailed multiple blows to the head, a fractured skull and extensive intracranial bleeding.

Justice T. Cherere concluded that the extent and nature of the injuries demonstrated malice aforethought, satisfying the legal definition of murder.

In sentencing, the judge weighed the gravity of the conduct against mitigating factors presented by the defence, noting that the circumstances warranted a substantial custodial term but justified a period below the statutory maximum. She said, “Having balanced the gravity of the offending conduct against the mitigating circumstances, the Court considers that a substantial custodial sentence is warranted, but that the mitigation justifies a sentence below the maximum prescribed by law.”

Accordingly, Sagero received a 15-year term of imprisonment and was given a 14-day window to lodge an appeal.