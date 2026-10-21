Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Calls for Stronger Kenya-Ethiopia Trade and Cultural Ties

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged Kenya to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure and cultural exchange while speaking at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret.

He recalled the long-standing friendship between the two nations, declaring “History made us brothers, our choices must make us partners in shared prosperity” and adding that “African freedom was not given; it was won by people who would not give up their dignity.”

Abiy appealed to farmers and producers in both countries to make cross-border trade easier and encouraged more travel and cultural exchanges to strengthen people-to-people relations.

Highlighting business links, he pointed to Safaricom’s mobile money platform MPesa, saying Safaricom connects millions of Ethiopians and MPesa helps people send money and make payments.

The prime minister noted that since 2022 clean power has been transmitted across the border, bringing light to homes and energy to industry, and cited the road linking Mombasa to Hawassa as another example of growing partnership.

He thanked President William Ruto and the people of Eldoret for their hospitality, affirmed Ethiopia’s continued support for Kenya and urged the Kenyan leader to sustain a partnership that will benefit families through business.

Concluding, Abiy paid tribute to those who fought for freedom, stating that freedom is a trust passed to the next generation and must be turned into opportunity for every citizen.