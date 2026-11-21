Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced on Saturday November 21, 2026 that the government had terminated the contract with Turkish construction firm Yapi Merkezi to build the Standard Gauge Railway linking Kampala to the Kenyan border at Malaba.

The contract, signed in October 2024, was estimated at €2.7 billion, reported as KSh386 billion by one source and KSh385 billion by another.

The 272-kilometre electric railway is intended to connect Kampala with Kenya’s existing SGR network, providing landlocked Uganda with rail access to the Port of Mombasa and passing through Tororo, Iganga, Jinja, Mukono and Wakiso.

On November 6, 2026 Muhoozi had posted that, under President Yoweri Museveni’s direction, he approved Yapi Merkezi to implement the first phase of the line, but the November 21 post cancelled the agreement indefinitely and said a more suitable partner would be sought.

Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport had not yet publicly clarified the legal status of the agreement at the time of the announcement.

The project was awaiting full financing, with a target of January 2027 for financial close; Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama told Parliament that €650.75 million financing from the Islamic Development Bank was approved and Citibank was mobilising additional funds, while €75 million had funded preliminary surveys and construction facilities.

The cancellation introduces uncertainty for Kenya’s own SGR extension from Naivasha to Malaba, which is being built by China Communications Construction Company and China Road and Bridge Corporation and also targets a January 2027 completion.

Uganda previously cancelled a 2015 contract with China Harbour Engineering Company after financing fell through, and on November 18 the Ugandan government reported paying KSh373 billion in compensation to 7,721 people affected by the railway project.

In June 2026 Muhoozi had urged supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda to demonstrate at the Turkish Embassy in Kampala, later suspending the protest to travel to Greece.