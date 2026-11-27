Somalia has confirmed that it will start distributing the East African Community electronic passport in January 2027, following the finalisation of production of the regional travel document.

The decision was disclosed at the EAC Chiefs of Immigration meeting held in Kampala, Uganda on November 26, 2026, and a statement released by the Community on November 27, 2026 said Somalia informed the gathering that the passport’s manufacture was complete and that steps toward issuance were under way.

The new travel document will be connected to Somalia’s national identification system and the government intends to make application and issuance services accessible through its diplomatic missions abroad. The EAC notes that ordinary regional e-passports are intended to remain affordable and may be valid for up to ten years.

Hussein Qasim Yusuf, Somalia’s Chief of Immigration, said the rollout demonstrates the Federal Government’s resolve to align its immigration and identification frameworks with EAC standards. He stated, “Somalia, as the newest Partner State, is honoured to sit fully at this table. We come to this meeting conscious that immigration is at the heart of integration. Our citizens judge the EAC by how easily, safely and predictably they can move, work and reside across our borders,” and added, “Somalia is building one verifiable identity chain from civil registration, to National ID, which is now mandatory for passports, to the ICAO-compliant e-Passport with the EAC insignia, and ultimately to our border systems.”

The rollout will bring the number of Partner States issuing the EAC e-passport to six, joining Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, while South Sudan has reported progress toward starting its own issuance.

Andrea Ariik Malueth, Deputy Secretary-General of the EAC, said the development helps turn regional integration commitments into tangible benefits, remarking, “Beyond the document itself, this is about bringing our citizens closer together, facilitating movement for trade, employment and other opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of integration are experienced in people’s everyday lives.”

The Community clarified that the e-passport forms part of a broader integration agenda and does not automatically remove all immigration requirements; additional measures such as electronic national ID cards, visa-free entry and harmonised permit procedures are also being pursued.

Chiefs of Immigration welcomed Somalia’s progress and pledged ongoing assistance as the country implements the regional immigration obligations, noting that the January 2027 launch is expected to reinforce Somalia’s role in the bloc’s common travel-document system and promote a more interconnected East African region.