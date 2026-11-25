Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will close the Lower Kabete-Ndumbuini/Kapenguria-Uthiru Road Interchange from December 2, 2026 until January 31, 2027 to allow reconstruction of its ramps, loops and slip roads.

The closure, announced in a public notice dated November 25, was signed by KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli.

Motorists travelling between Nairobi, Ndumbuini, Uthiru and Rironi are instructed to use designated alternative routes outlined in the traffic management plan.

For traffic from Nairobi along the A8 (Waiyaki Way) towards Ndumbuini, KeNHA listed three options: exit at Kabete Technical, proceed to the Naivasha Road roundabout, use the Uthiru Underpass and then Marigoini Cabro Road; exit at Leadway Petrol Station and follow the same underpass and Marigoini Cabro Road; or continue to the 87/Muhuri Interchange after Shell Kinoo and take the 87-Ndumbuini Road.

Vehicles coming from Rironi or Nakuru towards Ndumbuini must turn at the Muhuri Interchange and travel via the Muhuri-Ndumbuini Road.

Drivers heading from Ndumbuini to the A8 can either use Marigoini Cabro Road or take Ndumbuini Road to the 87/Muhuri Interchange before joining the Nairobi-bound carriageway, while those bound for Rironi may use the same interchange to access the Nakuru-bound lane.

Traffic from Uthiru and Kawangware is advised to use either the Uthiru Underpass or the Muhuri Interchange for all turning movements to and from Naivasha Road.

KeNHA urged motorists to follow the temporary traffic signs, cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed on site, and adhere to the traffic management plan.

The authority noted that the corridor has experienced several accidents linked to speeding, poorly marked speed bumps and heavy pedestrian and matatu activity, and that the reconstruction aims to improve safety by providing dedicated exit and acceleration lanes, loop ramps and grade-separated routes to separate highway traffic from local movements.

The announcement follows a recent partial closure of Gitanga Road in Kawangware by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) for drainage improvement works.