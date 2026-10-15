President Ruto Sets April 2027 Deadline for Digital Equipment in All Public Junior Schools

The government announced a target to have digital learning equipment in every public junior school by April 2027, a commitment highlighted during President William Ruto’s development tour of the North Rift.

To date the programme has fitted 10,382 schools with interactive smart boards and laptops and has provided training for more than 64,000 teachers.

Officials say the effort is intended to embed information and communication technology in classroom teaching and to ready learners for a technology-driven future, although the total number of public junior schools and the remaining schools yet to receive equipment were not disclosed.

The rollout’s effectiveness, according to the government, will depend on teachers’ capacity to use the devices, the presence of appropriate digital content, reliable electricity supply and ongoing maintenance and technical support.

In the same visit President Ruto commissioned a 27-classroom tuition block at Kiminini Comprehensive School, underscoring physical learning infrastructure alongside the digital initiative.

He also launched several road projects in Trans Nzoia, including a 27.5-kilometre corridor valued at KSh1.7 billion, the first phase of the Kiminini-Mitoto-Ndalu-Brigadier road with KSh500 million allocated and a further KSh1 billion pledged, and a KSh7 billion expansion of the Maili Tisa-Kitale Road, bringing the county’s road programme to KSh18 billion for 270 kilometres.

Electricity connectivity was addressed with a KSh171 million scheme to link 2,147 homes in Cherangany and a KSh922 million project aimed at connecting 8,792 households across the county.

The government also cited KSh17 billion for affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels, including KSh1.5 billion earmarked for 15 modern markets, and inspected the KSh181 million Kiminini Modern Market, reported as 50 percent complete and scheduled for December 2026, with capacity for 500 traders.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to adopt the rallying call “Usawa Ni Sawa”, stating, “We call on every Kenyan to embrace our rallying call, Usawa Ni Sawa, as we work together to transform our nation and ensure every region has an equal opportunity to prosper.”