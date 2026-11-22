High Court Judge Mumbua T. Matheka handed down sentences to four men convicted of murdering Richard Chumba and his son Patrick Komen in a land dispute in Baringo County.

The sentences imposed were 35 years for Ezekiel Kipkoech Cherutich, 30 years for Elijah Kipchirchir Lagat, 25 years for Alex Kipkorir Koech, and a three-year term in a juvenile detention centre followed by two years probation for Shadrack Kibet Koech, who was a minor at the time of the offence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions secured convictions for two counts of murder under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code after a trial that examined an incident on April 15, 2024 at Emom Location, Baringo Central Sub-County.

Court records indicate the accused were clearing their portion of disputed land when the victims’ family was planting on theirs; the accused allegedly ordered the family to vacate, prompting a clash in which Shadrack Kibet threw a stone at Patrick Komen, after which the other accused attacked Komen with a panga, and later assaulted Richard Chumba when he intervened.

Patrick Komen died at the scene and Richard Chumba died while being taken to hospital; the prosecution highlighted that both men were breadwinners and their deaths had plunged their families into hardship.

The defence denied the charges, while the prosecution called ten witnesses whose testimonies linked the accused to the killings; one witness told the court that the two families had a long-standing land dispute that had previously been resolved but the accused remained dissatisfied and had issued threats.

A medical officer presented post-mortem reports showing that excessive bleeding from multiple cut wounds to the neck, chest and back caused the deaths, and the judge found that the severity of the injuries demonstrated malice aforethought, establishing the element of murder.

In determining the sentence for Shadrack Kibet, the judge considered his age but noted his active participation in the attack, leading to the juvenile detention and probation order.

The prosecution’s submissions were led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Claire Kosgei and Prosecution Counsel Sidney Koech, who argued for stiff penalties reflecting the seriousness of the offences.