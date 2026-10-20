President William Ruto Presides Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret

President William Ruto presided over Kenya’s 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, arriving at 10 am as the nation marked the holiday.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Security, Transport and Sports” and was jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties for the first time.

Government officials and political leaders delivered messages honouring independence heroes, the Gen Z protesters of June 2024, healthcare workers, teachers and ordinary citizens, stressing patriotism, national unity, security and public service.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka recalled the young people who marched on June 25, 2024 with a Kenyan flag, a bottle of water and a phone, and honoured parents whose children did not return, calling the demonstrators heroes.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to recognise modern-day heroes such as teachers, healthcare workers, security officers, farmers, entrepreneurs and innovators, and called for unity, inclusivity and equal opportunities to build a just, prosperous nation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged citizens to draw inspiration from those who fought colonial rule and to serve the country with dedication, patriotism and selflessness.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted security as essential to sports, economic growth and national development, pledging to safeguard lives, property and uphold the rule of law.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to universal health coverage, stating that a healthy nation underpins productivity and prosperity.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chair Gladys Wanga paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, urging his legacy to inspire a stronger Kenya.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino used his Mashujaa Day post to honour his mother Doris Owino, who sold chang’aa to fund his education, and his wife Fridah Ongili for her support, extending gratitude to all parents and young Kenyans who sacrifice for their families.

Police heightened security around the celebrations and warned that anyone engaging in criminal activity, hate speech or ethnic hostility would face swift action, citing the need for unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Reports differ on the venue of the celebrations, with The Star and Tuko stating the event took place at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, while People Daily reported it was held at Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County.