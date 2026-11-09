KeNHA Announces Five-Week Closure of Thika Superhighway Service Lanes

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that the Thika-bound service lanes at Kihunguro on the Thika Superhighway will be closed for five weeks, from Sunday November 15 to Sunday December 20, 2026.

Director General Luka Kimeli said the closure will allow contractors to pre-assemble and hoist a bridge superstructure at the site.

Motorists travelling from Nairobi to Thika are to use a diversion through the Shell Petrol Station or an alternative route behind the station to rejoin the highway, according to the authority’s traffic management plan.

KeNHA urged road users to exercise caution around the construction zone and to follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site.

The authority noted that the Kihunguro works are part of wider maintenance and improvement projects along the Nairobi-Thika corridor, including planned bus bays at Roysambu, Githurai and Witeithie and a climbing lane at Blue Post in Thika.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said President William Ruto will commission the Thika Road Expressway within two months and that a public-private partnership will fund the project from Thika Town to Museum Hill in Nairobi; he also announced the commencement of the Kiambu Road dualling project, estimated at KSh29 billion.