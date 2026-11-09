KECSHA Conference Draws 15,000 Head Teachers to Mombasa Amid Education Reform Push

Over 15,000 heads of comprehensive schools converged in Mombasa for the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KECSHA) Annual General Meeting and Conference that began on November 9, 2026.

The four-day event is being hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Bombolulu, Nyali sub-county and will run until November 12.

KECSHA national chairman Fuad Ali told a pre-conference briefing that the meeting will enable school leaders to respond to curriculum reforms, changing learner needs, technological advances, rising accountability and the need for inclusive learning environments; The Standard identified the chair as Fuad Abdalla.

The conference theme is “Reimagining the Comprehensive School of the Future – Strengthening Leadership, Systems, Skills and Values for Sustainable Quality Education,” organised around four pillars labelled Imagine, Lead, Innovate and Act.

Six specialised masterclasses will cover instructional leadership, education technology, parental engagement, foundational learning, school health and financial literacy, providing practical tools for heads of schools.

Foundational literacy and numeracy are foregrounded after a CEMASTEA and Echidna assessment showed only 10.1 percent of pre-primary teachers and about 40 percent of lower-primary teachers met the 75 percent benchmark in pedagogical content knowledge.

Delegates will meet representatives from the Kenya Education Management Institute, School Equipment Production Unit, CEMASTEA, Kenya Institute of Special Needs Education, Kenya National Examinations Council, National Council for Nomadic Education and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to discuss management, curriculum implementation and inclusive education.

Kenya Commercial Bank is the title sponsor of the conference while Cooperative Bank serves as the super-gold sponsor.

In a community outreach, KECSHA officials and the Museum of Illusions planted 150 trees at each of three schools, donating a total of 450 seedlings in line with the presidential green agenda.

Security has been heightened in Mombasa and local hotels, restaurants and other enterprises have reported increased business since the arrival of the school heads.

President William Ruto was slated to open the meeting on Tuesday but will instead attend the closing ceremony on Thursday to deliver a keynote address, the chair said.