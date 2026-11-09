Milimani High Court suspended online sales and delivery of alcoholic drinks within Nairobi City County until operators comply with licensing and age verification requirements, Justice David Mburu said in interim orders issued on Monday November 9, 2026.

The orders stemmed from an urgent application filed by David Biketi Wati against Nairobi City County government, the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and licensing Board and other parties.

The court also directed that alcohol listings be placed in separate, access- restricted digital sections protected by secure authentication such as password or PIN.

customers must undergo reliable age verification confirming they are at least 18 before accessing those sections, before completing a purchase, and independently before delivery to confirm the recipient’s age.

advertising, marketing or promotion via hyperlinks or interactive ads that link users to alcohol purchasing platforms must also comply with the prescribed authentication and age- verification requirements.

The orders come after Nairobi City County announced plans to tighten regulation through the proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and licensing Bill 2026, which Lydia Mathia, Chief Officer of Trade and Hustler Opportunities, said would bring online alcohol businesses under stronger oversight, tighten licensing, protect young consumers and address counterfeit liquor.

The petitioner has been directed to serve the orders within two days; respondents have seven days to filed responses, and compliance hearing will return to Milimani High Court on November 18, 2026. dis dis compliance could attract penal consequences.