Law Society of Kenya to March on Police HQ Over Missing Lawyer Abshir Abdi

The Law Society of Kenya announced a solidarity march to the National Police Service headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 10, to demand the whereabouts of missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the alleged abduction threatens the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law and pledged that the society will pursue all legal and institutional avenues until the advocate is reunited with his family and those responsible are held accountable.

The march follows a habeas corpus application filed by Abdi’s brother Zakaria Abshir at the Milimani Law Courts, which seeks orders compelling the National Police Service Commission and sixteen other respondents to produce Abdi and explain his disappearance; a magistrate handling the matter granted orders to summon officials alleged to have intimidated the lawyer, according to LSK member Advocate Kubo Alex.

In a separate case, the family of 68-year-old Enock Chebon Chelimo, missing since October 31, 2026, filed an urgent application at the Milimani High Court before Justice Alexander Muteti, requesting that police be ordered to produce Chebon dead or alive and to summon the Inspector-General of Police to account for the investigation.

The Chebon application was presented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, who asked the court to intervene and obtain answers on the missing man’s whereabouts and the steps taken by the National Police Service.

Both cases have heightened public concern over reported abductions and have prompted the Law Society of Kenya to call on advocates nationwide to interrupt their schedules, attend the Milimani proceedings and then march to Jogoo House to demand a substantive response from the police.