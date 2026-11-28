A resident of Busia identified as Allan Odhiambo, also known as Isaa Odhiambo, received a twenty-year prison term after being found guilty of terrorism-related offences involving extremist video material.

Busia Chief Magistrate Nyaloti Ameyo handed down the sentence after convicting Odhiambo on two counts under Sections 29 and 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, while clearing him of a separate allegation of membership in a terrorist organisation.

The prosecution, led by Principal Counsels Angelyne Nina Opiyo and Felix Namasake, presented forensic, electronic and expert evidence showing that Odhiambo possessed a mobile phone loaded with more than 80 videos linked to Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Those recordings were described as containing violent extremist propaganda, execution footage, training material and content aimed at radicalising and recruiting individuals for terrorist activities, and expert witnesses confirmed their extremist nature.

Forensic analysis tied both the phone and its SIM card to Odhiambo, establishing that the material was stored on a device under his control, and the court concluded that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he knowingly possessed such articles and gathered information to facilitate terrorist acts.

The magistrate noted the seriousness of the offences and imposed the twenty-year term, granting Odhiambo a fourteen-day period to lodge an appeal against both the conviction and the sentence.

Authorities highlighted that Al-Shabaab and ISIS operate as distinct extremist groups with a presence in East Africa, underscoring the relevance of the case to national security efforts.