The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has stopped bulk water deliveries to six service providers in Kiambu County, cutting roughly 72 million litres of treated water each day, a move that follows a High Court conservatory order.

The suspension affects the Ruiru-Juja, Kiambu, Gatundu, Tatu City, Githunguri and Karuri water and sewerage companies, which obtain water from the Karimenu II Dam and the Northern Collector Tunnel. Ruiru-Juja receives the largest share at 47.5 million litres daily, while Kiambu gets 10 million, Gatundu eight million, Tatu City four million, Githunguri 1.5 million and Karuri one million litres.

The court order issued on November 18, 2026 arose from a constitutional petition lodged by the County Government of Kiambu that challenges sections of the Water Act allowing AWWDA to supply bulk water directly to licensed providers.

AWWDA chief executive officer Eng. Joseph Kamau said the agency was forced to obey the ruling, acknowledging that residents, businesses and institutions will feel the impact. He warned that removing 72 million litres from AWWDA’s total daily output of 213.5 million litres will deepen the county’s water deficit, extend rationing periods and raise costs for households that must turn to vendors. Kamau added, “We recognise that water is an essential service and that residents should not bear the consequences of institutional and legal disagreements.”

Justice Bahati Mwamuye on November 25 directed that the county’s November 17 application and AWWDA’s November 23 response be heard together, giving supporting parties until December 3, opposing parties until December 11 and AWWDA until December 18 to file further replies. The matter is scheduled for mention on January 26, 2027, leaving the interim orders in place until that date.

The agency reiterated that its statutory role is limited to developing national public water works and providing bulk supply, while the final distribution to consumers is the responsibility of the licensed service providers. AWWDA confirmed it will continue to pursue all lawful avenues to resolve the dispute but did not specify how long the shutdown will last or propose alternative supply arrangements.