On Saturday, November 28, the Court of Appeal in the Riyadh Region set aside the 100-lash punishment that had been imposed on Kenyan domestic worker Esther Wanja Muthoni, and Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei announced the development.

Sing’oei said Kenya is grateful to the judicial authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi for hearing the appeal and commended the Kenyan mission for tirelessly pursuing the matter over the past month, adding that the mission in Saudi Arabia is presently working to facilitate her return.

Muthoni, 40, a mother of five, had been convicted by a criminal court in October for giving birth outside marriage while employed in Riyadh, and the lower court had also ordered a one-year banishment.

She was recruited by Maharah Human Resources to work as a domestic worker in Riyadh. While there she entered a relationship with an Egyptian man, became pregnant and gave birth to a son in August 2025; the child was denied a birth certificate, complicating her attempts to leave.

Muthoni spent more than a year trying to return to Kenya with her son, but the pending sentence and lack of legal representation – she was provided only a translator – delayed her departure.

Kenya had previously described the punishment as cruel and inhuman under Kenyan law while affirming respect for Saudi judicial sovereignty, and the government engaged Saudi counterparts on November 11 to resolve the case.

The overturn follows other high-profile consular interventions, including the July 2025 release of Stephen Munyakho from a Saudi death row after a KSh129.5 million blood-money settlement and the commutation of Margaret Nduta’s death sentence in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported broader efforts to assist Kenyan mothers and children in Saudi Arabia, noting 707 DNA samples collected, 59 mothers and 73 children repatriated, about 500 victims returned since 2022, and the deregistration of 600 rogue employment agencies.