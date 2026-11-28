On November 26, 2026, Justice Wendy Micheni of the High Court in Kwale issued temporary orders requiring the safeguarding of all records linked to the eCitizen digital payments platform after a petition raised concerns about roughly KSh9.4 billion in public-fund transactions.

The directives compel the named respondents – among them the National Treasury, the State Departments for Immigration and for ICT and the Digital Economy, the eCitizen accounting officer, the ICT Authority and other listed agencies – to protect both paper and electronic files that document the collection, processing, transfer, settlement, reconciliation, accounting and disbursement of monies through eCitizen, and to refrain from destroying, altering or concealing any such material.

The petition, filed by activist Francis Awino, points to audit and parliamentary-inquiry findings that highlight approximately KSh6.3 billion processed through Equity Bank and Pesaflow accounts, about KSh2.57 billion (alternatively reported as KSh2.7 billion) in unmatched settlement balances, payments totalling around KSh127.88 million to private firms including Wabbo Associates Limited and Gold Rock Capital Limited, and convenience-fee collections estimated at KSh1.8 billion together with US$3.3 million.

Awino contended that “the audit findings raise concerns regarding the movement of public revenue through commercial bank accounts, the authority under which collection and settlement accounts were operated, transfers to private entities and the reconciliation of funds collected against amounts received by government agencies,” and warned that electronic records are vulnerable to alteration or loss during routine system maintenance, necessitating immediate preservation.

The court instructed the first five respondents and the tenth respondent to issue written preservation notices within seven days of being served and required each to file an affidavit outlining the categories of records secured and the measures taken to protect them.

Service of the petition and the orders must be completed by November 30, 2026, with the respondents’ replies due by December 11, 2026; an inter-partes hearing is scheduled for December 16, 2026 before Justice Francis Andayi.

The judge clarified that these orders are provisional steps to safeguard evidence and do not amount to a finding that any public funds were misappropriated, leaving the substantive issues for later determination.