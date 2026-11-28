The National Assembly Special Funds Accounts Committee reported that the affordable housing development in Bofa, Kilifi County has reached only 23 percent of its planned work despite having used about 65 percent of the allotted construction time, casting doubt on the ability to meet the June 2027 handover deadline.

Lawmakers inspected the site on Friday November 27, 2026 and noted that the four-block scheme, which began in December 2025 and is intended to provide more than 300 homes, has completed less than a quarter of the scheduled tasks.

The committee, chaired by Mbooni MP Erastus Kivasu, said the visits are meant to verify that projects are advancing as expected and that construction quality satisfies required standards, following audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor-General.

Resident Engineer Valiant Komora told the committee that the slow pace is due to limited space on the site and challenges in securing reliable casual labour, adding that workers often leave after receiving wages and return only when more work is needed.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara questioned the decision to build four blocks when the available land appears to accommodate only two, and she raised concerns that the planned 78 parking spaces would be insufficient for a development of over 300 units.

Committee members expressed disappointment with the recorded progress and warned that the June 2027 completion target is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve at the current rate.

The Kilifi project is part of President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing Programme, which operates under the Affordable Housing Act 2024 and is financed through a 1.5 percent levy on both employees and employers.

According to the Controller of Budget’s 2025/2026 implementation review, the programme spent approximately KSh122.18 billion of a revised KSh124 billion allocation, achieving 24.5 percent completion against an annual target of 52 percent for works covering 217,654 units; only 1,836 units were completed and handed over, with another 1,380 substantially complete but awaiting handover.

A November 2026 report by the Auditor-General highlighted that 269 affordable housing projects lack proper land documentation, prompting further parliamentary scrutiny of the programme’s administration and ownership arrangements.