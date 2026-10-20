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Former Kiambu Governor Waititu Sentencing Delayed Over Missing Co-Accused

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Former Kiambu Governor Waititu Sentencing Delayed Over Missing Co-Accused

The sentencing of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari, former county chief officer Luka Mwangi Wahinya and businessman Charles Mbuthia Chege has been postponed to Thursday after the court was told that Chege had not been produced from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The delay follows a High Court judgment by Justice Rose Ougo that overturned earlier acquittals and convicted the four on money-laundering charges linked to a KSh588 million road contract awarded to Chege’s Testimony Enterprises Ltd.

In that judgment the court found that Waititu had corruptly received KSh25 million from Testimony Enterprises Ltd and upheld the mandatory fines and custodial sentences imposed under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa had ordered the accused to appear for mitigation and sentencing on October 21, 2026, but on Monday the court declined Wangari’s application for cash bail and ordered her to remain at Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

Prosecutor Vincent Monda argued that the accused should be dealt with in their corporate capacity, opposed the bail request and sought an order for Charles Ngugi to appear, while also stating that the KSh25 million penalty made the offence serious.

The magistrate said further directions would be issued on October 22, 2026 at 9 am, after which sentencing is expected to proceed, noting that Waititu is already serving a 12-year prison term for corruption.

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