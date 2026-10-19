President Ruto Commissions KSh5.3bn Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret

President William Ruto commissioned the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Kapseret, Eldoret on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026, as part of the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

The development, valued at KSh5.3 billion, comprises 2,148 housing units arranged in 15 residential blocks and is intended to expand access to modern, affordable homes in Uasin Gishu County.

The estate includes 104 shops and a supermarket, a clinic, a kindergarten, a junior school, playgrounds, green open spaces, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, two basketball courts, a football pitch and a gym that is planned as part of the social amenities.

Construction of the project began in January 2024 and incorporates internal roads, pedestrian walkways, landscaping, lifts and waste-management systems to support a self-contained residential community.

Ruto handed over keys to 2,157 homeowners at the ceremony and noted that local artists had been engaged to paint and beautify the buildings, creating employment opportunities in the creative economy.

The commissioning formed the latest milestone in the President’s North Rift development tour, which has involved launching and inspecting infrastructure, markets, roads and public facilities ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for October 20 in Eldoret.