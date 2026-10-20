President William Ruto Leads Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret With Regional Dignitaries

On Tuesday, Kenya marked Mashujaa Day at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, with President William Ruto presiding over the national ceremony.

The venue, co-hosted for the first time by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, welcomed thousands of Kenyans who arrived from the early hours, some camping overnight and others streaming in from 3 am onward.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and First Lady Rachel Ruto were among the senior officials present before the President’s arrival.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was received by Mudavadi and Duale, adding a regional dimension to the celebrations.

President Ruto entered the stadium in a ceremonial military vehicle around 10 am, was greeted by Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri and took a lap around the venue before inspecting the guard of honour.

The military parade featured officers in red, white and blue uniforms, scouts, Girl Guides and a marching guard of honour, with the national anthem followed by the East African anthem.

Musical performances by the Maroon Commandos Band and the State House Choir entertained the crowds ahead of the President’s inspection.

Security personnel from multiple agencies were deployed across the stadium to ensure a peaceful event.

The programme also honoured Kenyans whose contributions span sports, entrepreneurship, arts, scholarship, human rights and public service.

Mashujaa Day, observed on October 20, provided an occasion to celebrate the nation’s heroes and reflect on the values that have shaped Kenya.