President William Ruto Nominates Lydia Chelagat as Kenya Data Commissioner

President William Ruto has put forward Lydia Sitienei Chelagat for the post of Data Commissioner, sending her name to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

The nomination follows the Public Service Commission’s recommendation under the Data Protection Act, after a competitive search that drew 152 applications and produced a shortlist of 13 candidates who were interviewed on October 5, 2026 at the commission’s Harambee Avenue offices, including Media Council of Kenya chief executive David Omwoyo.

Prior to the nomination, Chelagat held the positions of Corporation Secretary and Director of Legal Services at the Communications Authority of Kenya.

She is set to replace Immaculate Kassait, Kenya’s first Data Commissioner, whose six-year, non-renewable term that began on November 16, 2020 will conclude in mid-November 2026.

The Data Commissioner leads the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, which enforces the Data Protection Act, safeguards personal information and monitors how public and private entities collect, process, store and use data, a role that has grown in importance as digital services expand across the country.

In the same announcement, President Ruto named new chief executives for five state corporations: Waweru Karanja as CEO of the Privatization Authority; Patrick Murunga Wakhungu as CEO of the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa; Peninah Wangare Wahome as CEO of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya; John Washington Agutu as Acting CEO of the National Housing Corporation; and Dr Janerose Omondi as Acting CEO of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust.

Government spokesperson Charles Owino said the appointments were made by the respective boards after competitive recruitment processes.

Agutu, a registered valuer with 24 years of experience, previously served as General Manager for Estates at the National Housing Corporation, while Dr Omondi had acted as Executive Director and CEO of the Privatization Commission before taking on the acting role at the entrepreneurs’ savings trust.