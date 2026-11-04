Senator Edwin Sifuna Praises US Democratic Wins Ahead of Kenya 2027 Election

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, leader-designate of the Linda Mwananchi Movement, posted a message on November 4, 2026 celebrating the Democratic Party’s performance in the United States midterm elections, calling it a “blue wave” and saying it was a night when “good people” were winning.

In the post he wrote, “It feels very nice to see good people winning elections. Watu roho safi tu who actually care about ordinary citizens. Bad people have been winning too much bwana,” and added, “What a night for the Democratic Party in the US midterms. Blue wave, sindio?”

The US elections held on November 3, 2026 saw Democrats projected to capture the Senate, ending Republican control, with victories in Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and the retention of Senator Jon Ossoff’s seat in Georgia; James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, Roy Cooper won a Senate seat in North Carolina, Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate in Ohio and other Democratic wins were recorded in Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina and Ohio.

Democrats also made gains in the House of Representatives, flipping several Republican-held seats, though control of the lower chamber remained undecided as vote counting continued, with the party needing a net gain of three seats to secure a majority.

Sifuna’s remarks drew attention because the colour blue is associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement, which is set to present its proposed leadership structure for approval at the movement’s National Delegates Convention scheduled for November 13, 2026.

The senator is scheduled to undertake a two-week diaspora engagement tour from November 20 to December 4, 2026, beginning in Allentown, Pennsylvania, then the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area, followed by stops in Dallas, Texas, Houston, and concluding with engagements in Seattle and California.

He hinted that the US midterm outcome could serve as a template for Kenya’s 2027 general election, suggesting that voters backing candidates who champion ordinary citizens could produce a similar result at home.