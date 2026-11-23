Kevin Nyamari, an aspirant for the Kisii County governorship, distributed women’s underwear printed with his name and the slogan “Governor Kisii County 2027”, prompting a wave of criticism on social media.

Nyamari posted a photograph of the black underwear on Facebook on Monday, November 23, 2026, noting that the image watermark showed the picture had been taken on November 19, 2026, and framed the gesture as a contribution to women’s dignity, linking it to his previous donations of sanitary towels to girls.

In a formal statement he said his commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the community, particularly girls and women, was driven by dignity, compassion and social responsibility, and added that leadership was about service rather than popularity.

He later announced that requests for the branded underwear had risen to “thousands”, saying the demand exceeded his capacity to supply and that recipients preferred colours other than black.

A similar controversy emerged in Kirinyaga County after women reported receiving underwear bearing Senator Kamau Murango’s image and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) label, with the reports dated September 24, 2026.

Woman Representative Njeri Maina called for video evidence of the distribution, offered a KSh50,000 reward for credible information, and asked for photographs of the merchandise and statements to be recorded with police.

Murango’s lawyers, Sakimpa & Partners Advocates, denied any involvement, stating in correspondence that their client neither printed, procured, bought, supplied nor distributed the underwear and had not authorised the use of his name or NGAAF branding.

The Kirinyaga incident occurred against a backdrop of joint political activity by Murango, Maina and MCA Duncan Mathenge, all allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, each pursuing different electoral ambitions.

Political analyst Chris Wambua said that visibility has become a key currency in Kenya’s increasingly competitive political environment, warning that more unconventional incidents are likely as the 2027 election campaign intensifies.