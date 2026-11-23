Justice David Mburu of the Milimani High Court has instructed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Smartmatic International to file replies to a petition that challenges the KSh17.6 billion tender for electoral technology ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The petition, lodged by Koome Kelvin and Zedekiah Samson, names the IEBC, its accounting officer and chief executive officer, as well as Smartmatic International Holding B.V. and Smartmatic USA Corp, as respondents. The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Attorney General are listed as interested parties.

Declaring the matter urgent, Justice Mburu gave the respondents four days from the date of service to submit their answers, with the deadline set for close of business on November 24. The court will revisit the issue on November 30 to verify compliance and issue further directions.

The applicants argue that the procurement raises serious constitutional questions concerning transparency, accountability, the integrity of the voting system and the value for money of the contract. They contend that the IEBC did not conduct sufficient due-diligence on Smartmatic’s corporate structure, eligibility, cybersecurity safeguards and financial standing.

According to the petition, Smartmatic’s proposal totals approximately KSh17.6 billion, which exceeds the nearest technically compliant offers of about KSh14.3 billion by more than KSh3.3 billion. The filing also points to a United States Department of Justice indictment dated October 16, 2025 that accuses SGO Corporation Limited, identified as part of the Smartmatic group, of a bribery and money-laundering scheme involving at least USD1 million in the Philippines.

The petitioners cite earlier security incidents linked to Smartmatic’s technology in the Philippines, including the corruption of roughly 700 memory cards before the 2019 elections and unauthorised changes to election-server scripts in 2016, as well as a European Union Election Observation Mission report on Kenya’s 2022 election that highlighted weaknesses such as shared user accounts and excessive access privileges.

Seeking conservatory relief, the applicants request that the court bar the IEBC from further evaluating, awarding or entering into a contract with Smartmatic until the constitutional issues are resolved, arguing that a temporary restraint is less harmful than allowing a potentially irregular multi-billion-shilling procurement to proceed.