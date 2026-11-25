National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced on November 25, 2026 that a fresh examination of CCTV footage would be undertaken after nominated MP Sabina Chege reiterated that her mobile phone was taken during a chaotic sitting on June 8, 2023.

Chege, a Jubilee-affiliated nominated member who previously served as Murang'a Woman Representative before her 2022 nomination, told the House that the device was an iPhone 16 purchased a week before the incident and that she never recovered it despite filing reports with parliamentary police, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Powers and Privileges Committee, of which she is a member.

According to her account, the phone disappeared while she was seated in the chamber and, after being urged by the Sergeant-at-Arms to seek medical attention, she left through the rear exit to Nairobi Hospital where she activated location tracking.

The tracking data initially indicated that the phone remained within the parliamentary precinct, but an hour later the signal moved toward the area of Bunge Towers and Protection House before finally showing a location in Donholm, after which the device could not be located.

Chege said she reported the theft to the parliamentary police and the House Privileges Committee and appealed to Wetang'ula to either identify the legislator shown on the CCTV or ensure the phone’s return before the current term ends.

The Speaker had earlier, on November 24, 2026, revealed that surveillance cameras captured a member pocketing a colleague’s phone during a confrontation that followed the 2022 General Election, and that the identified member denied the allegation after being shown the footage.

Wetang'ula stated that, although he chairs the Powers and Privileges Committee, he would recuse himself from the review and would appoint another MP to lead the committee’s examination of the footage and report back to the House.

Chege also noted that a fellow MP had privately admitted knowing the identity of the person who took the phone but refused to disclose it, and she urged the Speaker to act before the parliamentary term concludes.

The incident occurred amid a June 2023 dispute over Chege’s removal as deputy minority whip, a position from which she was replaced in October 2023 by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.