The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged tighter scrutiny of individuals seeking elective office before the August 2027 General Election, warning that earlier lapses in integrity vetting allowed unsuitable candidates to obtain clearance.

The commission noted that 87 people whose integrity records were submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2017 election were all cleared despite unresolved concerns, while in the 2022 election it submitted records for 241 individuals and disqualified only five.

Commissioner Col (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba said these experiences raise serious questions about the country’s commitment to enforcing Chapter Six of the Constitution, which sets standards of integrity and ethical conduct for public officers. “These experiences raise an important question: Are we doing enough, as institutions and as a country, to ensure that integrity is given the attention it deserves when electing our leaders?” he asked.

Mshimba added that some of those flagged in 2017 were later arrested, charged and convicted of corruption-related offences, and others were removed through impeachment for breaches of Chapter Six, costing the nation through misappropriation of resources, mismanagement of offices and lost development opportunities.

He called on political parties to ensure that nominees presented during nominations meet the moral, ethical and leadership standards prescribed by the Constitution, and urged the IEBC to cooperate closely with investigative agencies and consider credible information on candidate suitability. “Let us work together. Let us share information, coordinate our efforts and ensure that the law is applied fairly and consistently,” he said.

The commissioner also warned against politicians mobilising young people to disrupt public gatherings, intimidate opponents or fuel election violence, linking the concern to youth-led protests of 2024 and 2025 over high taxes, corruption and perceived wealth accumulation by leaders. “There is nothing political about sponsoring violence, organizing gangs or using young people to intimidate opponents. These are criminal acts, and those responsible must be held accountable,” he stated.

In a separate address delivered on his behalf by EACC Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu, Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud clarified that the commission does not have the constitutional power to bar candidates, a function that rests with the IEBC, but that it will intensify integrity verification and submit recommendations based on agreed criteria. He noted that the EACC receives more than 20,000 self-declaration forms from aspirants during election years.

The commission has investigated 228 allegations of forged academic and professional certificates, recommended prosecution in 134 cases, has 60 matters pending before courts, and reported 45 convictions, five acquittals and the recovery of KSh41.2 million from fraudulent qualifications.

Mohamud warned public officers that participation in political campaigns in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act would attract legal action, including prosecution.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, the EACC announced a National Integrity Awareness Campaign aimed at all segments of society, with particular focus on young voters, to educate citizens on constitutional leadership requirements, responsible citizenship and peaceful electoral participation. The commission also plans to set up public reporting desks for complaints on corruption, voter bribery and partisan activities, and said it is aware of allegations of voter bribery in recent by-elections that will be investigated.

Mshimba concluded by urging Kenyans to play an active role in scrutinising candidates before voting and challenging media practitioners to give greater prominence to integrity issues, stating, “Our message is simple: Do not just prepare to vote. Prepare to vote wisely. Do not just prepare to participate. Prepare to participate responsibly.”