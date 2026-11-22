Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told Kenyans that choosing leaders should be based on experience, past performance and contribution to development, while defending Deputy President Kithure Kindiki against remarks from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a thanksgiving service in Meru County.

“DP Kindiki’s record speaks for itself. We don’t need Rigathi to judge for us,” he said.

Murkomen noted that security conditions in Meru County have improved overall, but families in northern parts still contend with banditry and livestock theft, and pledged continued operations to protect residents’ livelihoods.

“We will sustain security operations in the affected areas so that residents can tend their farms, graze their livestock and travel safely,” he added.

He said road works are progressing in security-sensitive zones of Meru, Samburu and Isiolo counties to enhance access and allow security personnel to reach communities more quickly.

The cabinet secretary directed the Meru County Commissioner to lead a crackdown on the production and sale of illicit alcohol and the trafficking of illegal drugs.

On development, Murkomen announced the completion of the Kisima–Kibirichia–Kiirua Road upgrade to tarmac standards and highlighted the Meru County Aggregation and Industrial Park as a venue for farmers to pool harvests and add value through processing.

He also pointed to the new Buuri East Deputy County Commissioner’s office as a means of lowering travel costs and time for citizens accessing national services, and said ICT hubs are being set up to provide young people with digital skills and online work opportunities.

The remarks were made during a thanksgiving gathering organised by Full Gospel Churches of Kenya Canaan at Kauru Nkuriga Grounds in Kibirichia, Buuri Constituency, after an invitation from Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, with Hon. Kathuri Murungi, Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu and nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni also in attendance.