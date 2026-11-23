Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned leaders in the Mt Kenya region who continue to support President William Ruto that they risk being rejected by voters in the 2027 General Election and set a Christmas-time deadline for political decisions.

Speaking on Sunday November 22, 2026 at the Wonders of God church in Karurumo, Runyenjes, Embu County, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said that in the mountain area political choices are traditionally made during family gatherings over Christmas, with discussions running from December 23 to December 26 and a conclusion by Boxing Day.

Gachagua urged politicians still aligned with Ruto to reconsider their positions before the festive season, telling those “still with Kasongo” to return home if they care about their seats and warning that “anyone who stays with Kasongo by Christmas, his matters are ruined.”

He announced he would issue a political direction for the Mt Kenya region before the Christmas break, around 22 or December 23, and expects community representatives to bring back a report on 27 or December 28 indicating whether they agree with his guidance.

The remarks come as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set timelines for party membership and nominations ahead of the August 10, 2027 election, including certification of membership lists by March 23, 2027 and submission of aspirant names by April 8, 2027, meaning any party switches must be finalised early.

Gachagua’s push seeks to consolidate opposition influence in the vote-rich Mt Kenya area, where he has accused the Ruto administration of betraying the region and called for negotiations with other opposition formations before endorsing a presidential candidate.