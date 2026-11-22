On Sunday November 22, 2026 at the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) headquarters in Nairobi, party leader and Ugenya MP David Ochieng rejected former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegation that President William Ruto is funding MDG to weaken the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Nyanza and said the party will remain in the Kenya Kwanza and broad-based government arrangement.

Ochieng said MDG is a ten-year-old political party that was formed before Gachagua entered Parliament in 2017 and has never received financial or material support from State House, State Lodge or any individual.

He described Gachagua’s statements as “reckless, illusionary and make-believe” and called the former deputy president a “Mount Kenya wannabe kingpin”, adding that the party is “disgusted and appalled” by those remarks.

Gachagua had alleged that President Ruto is paying MDG KSh3 million weekly to recruit politicians, select candidates against ODM aspirants and organise public engagements, and that the party is being used as a “president’s wheelbarrow” to attract ODM members in Luo Nyanza.

Ochieng denied reports that MDG collects money from aspirants or rally speakers, stating the party does not ask for payments to access a microphone or to address gatherings.

He reiterated MDG’s endorsement of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as President Ruto’s preferred running mate for the 2027 General Election, noting Kindiki’s visit to Ugenya constituency on Thursday November 19, 2026 and saying Gachagua’s criticism stemmed from that endorsement.

Ochieng concluded that MDG will stay in the Kenya Kwanza and broad-based arrangement and will not join Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party opposition bloc.