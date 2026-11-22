On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen challenged Archbishop Anthony Muheria’s call for churches to bar politicians from fundraising events during an interdenominational service in Marioshoni, Molo, Nakuru County.

Murkomen argued that elected leaders are also Christians who need spiritual guidance and should be permitted to support church projects like any other congregant, describing the proposal to exclude them as “regressive” and questioning why only politicians were being singled out.

He said, “Why is that bishop condemning people who are in politics? He has not condemned farmers, engineers, lawyers, doctors or people doing business. But he is targeting politicians. Does he believe that we will not go to heaven? Tell him to go there and see. You will find me seated at the front,” adding that politicians, as “human beings…like everyone else,” also need bishops, pastors and the church.

Archbishop Muheria had urged churches to stop inviting politicians to fundraisers, stating that congregations could finance projects without political money and that contributions should be made through ordinary collection channels rather than public announcements of KSh500,000 or KSh1 million during services.

He warned that large political donations announced in church could create a sense of obligation and compromise the independence of religious institutions, citing the completion of Nyadha Plaza through Christian contributions alone as evidence that churches can manage without politicians’ funds.

The dispute follows a recent directive by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) ordering Catholic churches to prevent politicians from making political addresses in services ahead of the 2027 General Election, emphasizing that places of worship should remain neutral spaces for prayer and spiritual nourishment.

Muheria’s position, first posted on Facebook on November 17, 2026, reiterated that “We do not need politicians. Do not invite politicians to our fundraisers. We can manage on our own as Christians,” and suggested that politicians have other platforms such as media, barazas and rallies to communicate with voters.

Murkomen responded by asserting that politicians, like all citizens, deserve equal access to religious guidance and that rejecting their contributions is “unfortunate and retrogressive,” while also praising the church’s role in fostering societal stability and noting that governments often call on religious institutions during crises.