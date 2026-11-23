Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya publicly questioned Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s commitment to the Linda Mwananchi Movement, arguing that Owino doubts Senator Edwin Sifuna’s ability to win the 2027 presidential election and is instead planning for a 2032 bid.

Natembeya told a Sunday interview that Owino is “in the Opposition but is not in the Linda Mwananchi” and suggested the MP is avoiding a contest against incumbent President William Ruto, saying “From his math…you know we are intelligent people. He doesn’t want to face an incumbent president; that is why he is pushing his ambition to 2032.”

Owino, who leads The Mwananchi Party (TMP), announced in April that he will first seek the Nairobi governorship before launching a presidential campaign, and has claimed there was an initial power-sharing deal in which he would head the party while Sifuna ran as the presidential candidate.

Sifuna has denied Owino’s version of the alleged pact and swore on the Bible to support his account, while his camp says allies will rally behind the rebranded Linda Mwananchi Movement rather than create rival outfits.

Natembeya dismissed the possibility of such a split-ticket arrangement, stating that the movement would not have agreed to a structure that separates party leadership from its presidential nominee and asking “Can you imagine someone telling Ruto that you are going to be the presidential candidate for UDA, but you can’t be the party leader?”

The dispute comes as other opposition figures have formed separate parties: Siaya Governor James Orengo is moving towards the Liberal Democratic Party and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has established the People’s Renaissance Party, both of whom were original founders of the Linda Mwananchi Movement after breaking away from the Orange Democratic Movement.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement was created when the Equitable Party rebranded on November 13, and Natembeya’s interview on Sunday, November 22, 2026, urged the camp to approach the 2027 election with confidence rather than doubt.

Natembeya warned that if Sifuna wins in 2027, Owino’s 2032 ambitions would pit him against an incumbent Sifuna, undermining the MP’s strategy of avoiding a contest with the current president.