Leaders of the United Opposition coalition said on Sunday that rumours of internal divisions are unfounded and that they remain united in their effort to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Ndindi Nyoro, leader of the People’s Party of Kenya, addressed a church gathering in Kirinyaga and rejected reports of a third faction, stating, “There is only one force in the opposition, that is the unity of the opposition, na tutatoa mmoja wetu apeperushe bendera.”

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i, who spoke at the same service, echoed Nyoro’s view, saying the opposition forms a single team and that the upcoming poll will offer voters “two broad political choices: the Ruto administration and the opposition,” adding that attempts to split the coalition would disappoint Kenyans.

Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, delivered a separate address in Embu, noting that he is handling the Mount Kenya region while Matiang'i covers Kisii, Kalonzo Musyoka leads the Lower Eastern area and Mohamed Ali the Coast, and declaring, “Agenda yetu kubwa ni kutuma Kasongo nyumbani.”

The coalition has not yet agreed on a presidential candidate, and the selection of a flag-bearer is expected to be a key test of its unity as the 2027 election draws nearer.