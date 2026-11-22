Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo addressed a gathering of young people during a Mass at St Thomas More Kairuri Parish in Embu County, warning that participation in political violence threatens lives and diverts resources meant for development.

He referred to the unrest that occurred on September 12 at Nembure Stadium, where a meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was broken up, leaving one person dead, six vehicles set on fire and three additional vehicles damaged.

Omollo challenged youths to question any leader who asks them to disrupt meetings, block roads or damage property, stating, “Before you leave home to disrupt a meeting, ask that leader whether they would allow their own child to do what they are asking you to do,” and adding, “Ask them what they are doing to help you access education, training and employment.”

He said the government is working to broaden opportunities for young people through education, technical training and employment, and welcomed ongoing initiatives in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector that aim to equip Embu youth with marketable skills.

The principal secretary thanked county officials for collaborating with the national government to tackle illicit alcohol and drug abuse, noting that proposed legislative reforms targeting the sector have cleared the first reading in Parliament and urging residents to take part in the forthcoming stages of the legislative process.

On the issue of policing, Omollo acknowledged public calls for more police vehicles, affirmed that the government is allocating funds for additional personnel, vehicles and equipment, and cited reports that ten police vehicles have been burned in Embu, warning that tax-funded assets must be safeguarded.

He warned that anyone suspected of destroying public property would be taken to court, where the judiciary would decide the case, and reiterated that political differences cannot be used as an excuse for vandalism, endangering lives or disrupting essential services.

Omollo also praised the Catholic Church for its contributions to education and health through schools and hospitals, and listed attendees that included Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senator Alexander Munyi, Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo, Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni, Betsy Njagi and Dr Esther Muoria, NEMA Chairman Emilio Mugo, MCA Maurice Macharia and County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi Nyaga.