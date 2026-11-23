Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei warned on Monday November 23, 2026 that attempts by foreign actors to create tension between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo threaten the long-standing relationship between the two neighbours and ignore the realities of communities in the border region.

In a post shared on X, Sing’Oei accused unnamed individuals based in distant capitals of manufacturing innuendo against Kenya-DRC relations and said “they must be stopped.”

He stressed that Kenya and the DRC share deep historical, economic and security ties, noting that trade, family connections and daily interactions link communities from Goma and Bunia in eastern DRC to Kinshasa and Nairobi.

Sing’Oei warned that narratives pursued for clicks, funding or foreign agendas overlook ordinary people, stating “Those who manufacture tension from a distance, for clicks, for funding, for foreign agendas, do not know the market woman in Goma, the truck driver on the Northern Corridor, the mother in Ituri. Washindwe!”

His remarks came a day after President William Ruto and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference during a quadripartite summit in Oyo, Republic of Congo on Sunday November 22, 2026.

The joint communiqué issued after the summit pledged to restore ambassadorial representation, resume the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and prioritise diplomatic channels and regional mechanisms, including the East African Community and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, to address any disputes.

The summit was facilitated by Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, with Togo’s President of the Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé participating as an African Union mediator.