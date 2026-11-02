Former Governor Waititu Fined KSh21 Million, Faces 13-Year Alternative Sentence

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa sentenced former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to additional fines and alternative custodial terms on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty on three money-laundering counts linked to a KSh588.7 million road-tender.

The magistrate ordered Waititu to pay KSh10 million on Count 10, KSh6 million on Count 11 and KSh5 million on Count 12, totalling KSh21 million, with default imprisonment of five years, four years and four years respectively, amounting to a possible 13 years in jail; the sentences will run concurrently with his existing 12-year term for corruption.

Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, received a KSh2 million fine on Count 11 with a two-year default term, while businessman Charles Chege Mbuthia was fined KSh10 million, KSh6 million and KSh5 million on the three counts, also facing a combined 13-year alternative sentence; his wife Beth Wangechi Mburu was fined KSh2 million on each count, each carrying a two-year default term.

The court also imposed corporate penalties, directing Testimony Enterprises Limited to pay KSh16 million, KSh12 million and KSh8 million on the three counts, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited to pay KSh16 million and KSh8 million, and Bienvenue Delta Hotel to pay KSh2 million; all companies must settle the fines within 14 days.

The fines relate to a KSh588.7 million contract awarded by the Kiambu County Government to Testimony Enterprises Limited for upgrading gravel roads to bituminous standards in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru during Waititu’s tenure; the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission traced KSh25.6 million through Saika Two Estate Developers and KSh7.214 million through Bienvenue Delta Hotel as part of a money-laundering scheme.

Justice Rose Ougo of the High Court overturned earlier acquittals on the money-laundering counts on October 14, 2026, upheld the convictions and allowed the State’s cross-appeal, confirming the additional penalties; Waititu is already serving a 12-year sentence imposed in February 2025 for corruption related to the same tender and is barred from public office for ten years.

In delivering the sentences, Barasa said money-laundering offences demand individual accountability and proportionate punishment, noting that the law requires each offender to bear the burden of the crime separately; the prosecution argued the penalties are needed as a deterrent, while the defence asked for leniency for the spouses, describing them as peripheral participants.