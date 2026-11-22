Speaking at a church event, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who heads the Jubilee Party, said he will not enter discussions with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He explained that he can only work with leaders whose political approach aligns with his, adding “I cannot sit with someone we do not see eye to eye. I can only sit with people we can work with.”

Matiang’i highlighted Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as a dependable ally, stating “I know Ndindi. He is a straightforward man and knows the solutions that are needed.”

He stressed that his camp will concentrate on delivering practical outcomes rather than political narratives, saying “We will provide solutions. We are not here for stories; we are here for solutions.”

The remarks arrive as opposition figures seek to forge coalitions ahead of the 2027 General Election, underscoring growing fractures within the anti-government camp.

Matiang’i also indicated that he is positioning himself as a potential opposition presidential contender for the upcoming election.