Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya rejected media reports of fractures within the opposition alliance and affirmed that the coalition stays united while speaking in Nyeri town.

Munya explained that differing views among party leaders are normal in politics but insisted they will not derail the coalition’s shared agenda, adding that consultations are already in progress to craft a common political platform for a joint contest of the 2027 General Election.

He also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of presiding over a deteriorating economy, pointing to the shutdown of businesses, falling tea prices and alleged arbitrary arrests and killings of young people as evidence of governmental failure.

PNU National Organising Secretary Steve Nderi called on the nation’s youth to reject political violence and to engage peacefully, expressing confidence that opposition leaders will soon agree on a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto at the ballot.