The National Liberal Party (NLP), led by Dr August Muli, announced on Saturday, November 21, that it is withdrawing from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, with the exit effective immediately.

The move came after the party’s National Executive Committee convened to reassess its role in the alliance and concluded that the coalition had failed to provide any tangible benefit and had not addressed the concerns raised by the NLP.

Dr Muli stated that the party had repeatedly written to the coalition seeking clarification on several issues pending at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, but had not received satisfactory answers, prompting the decision to pursue an independent political path before the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, the NLP explained that it entered the coalition in good faith with the aim of building a united, democratic and people-centred alliance, but after careful reflection it determined that the partnership no longer reflected the party’s values, vision and aspirations.

The statement identified liberty, accountability, devolution, economic dignity and leadership that listens to the people as the guiding principles behind the decision to chart an independent course.

The party said it will soon unveil its presidential candidate at a National Delegates Convention, with the date to be announced in the coming days, and it plans to field candidates for governor, senator, member of parliament, women representative and county assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

While exiting the coalition, the NLP affirmed that it parts with its former partners “with respect, and without hostility,” and pledged to continue representing farmers, youth, women, persons with disabilities, small traders and marginalised communities.

The withdrawal adds to the ongoing realignment of political forces as parties position themselves for the upcoming 2027 polls.