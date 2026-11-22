On Saturday November 21, 2026 Edwin Sifuna, leader of the Linda Mwananchi Movement, attended a gathering in Hackettstown, New Jersey where the movement opened its first diaspora office.

George Njue, a Kenyan from Runyenjes in Embu County who lives in North Carolina, drove nine hours to the event and addressed Sifuna and other attendees.

Njue pledged that Kenyan residents in the United States could mobilise KSh100 million to fund the Linda Mwananchi Movement’s campaign for Sifuna’s 2027 presidential bid.

He urged the diaspora to organise a formal mechanism for channeling contributions, saying “All the money that Linda Mwananchi needs for Sifuna to be the president” could be provided and asking officials to “engage us, come with a structure on how we can channel our money to Linda Mwananchi.”

Njue expressed confidence in Sifuna, stating “I believe in my heart that you are the appropriate person to be the next president of the Republic of Kenya because you have what it takes to be one” and told him not to fear criticism or apologise.

He also outlined a vision for public-private partnerships, proposing that diaspora investors work with a future Sifuna administration on projects such as dam construction, irrigation and energy, and that they would expect returns on their investments.

The pledge was made during the diaspora rally that coincided with the opening of the Hackettstown office, signalling an effort to consolidate overseas support ahead of the 2027 General Election.