President William Ruto arrived in Oyo, Republic of Congo on Saturday November 21, 2026 to attend a high-level four-party meeting convened by Congolese President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso.

The summit, scheduled for Sunday November 22, 2026, will bring together Ruto, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Sassou-N’Guesso and Togo’s President of the Council Faure Gnassingbé.

The Congolese presidency confirmed Ruto’s arrival in a statement posted on its official X account, quoting “His Excellency Mr William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, arrived in Oyo on Saturday, November 21, to take part in a high-level four-party meeting initiated by the Congolese President, His Excellency Mr Denis Sassou-N’Guesso.”

Ruto departed Kenya through Kisumu International Airport aboard a military aircraft, cutting short a Western Kenya development tour that began on Thursday November 19, 2026 and was planned to run in two phases through Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi accompanied the President on the trip, according to the Congolese presidency’s release.

The development tour had included pledges of a KSh1.2 billion bonus for sugarcane farmers supplying four sugar factories and the recruitment of 20,000 teachers, as announced by Ruto during his regional visits.

The meeting is set against a backdrop of strained Kenya-DRC relations that intensified after the launch of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) in Nairobi in December 2023 and a political gathering in October 2025 that featured former DRC President Joseph Kabila.

Kinshasa had accused Kenya of providing a platform to the AFC, a coalition linked to the M23 rebel movement, while Nairobi maintained it could not restrict political expression.

Gnassingbé’s participation adds a wider diplomatic dimension, given his role in African Union-led mediation efforts on Great Lakes security issues.

The Congolese presidency has not released a detailed agenda for the summit as of Saturday November 21, 2026.