Fred Matiang’i Accuses Rigathi Gachagua of Arrogance, Warns Opposition Split

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Jubilee Party presidential candidate, said former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s arrogance and pride could split the opposition and hinder its ability to defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to NTV on Sunday, Matiang’i warned that individual ambitions, ethnic considerations and attempts by a few politicians to dictate the coalition’s direction risked diverting focus from issues affecting Kenyans.

He argued that leadership should be decided through competition based on ideas, development platforms, track records, competence and qualifications rather than ethnic balkanisation, quoting “The leadership and future of our country is not to be decided on ethnic balkanisation. I thought that this was a competition of ideas, platforms, track records, competence and qualifications.”

Matiang’i criticised the notion that anyone could replace Ruto, stating “When you wake up and tell me anybody can replace Ruto, it means the problems we have with Ruto are that we are not sitting in that seat ourselves.”

He said he would support any candidate emerging from an inclusive, acceptable and respectful selection process, adding he has a problem with “two or three people frogmarching everybody to a particular corner.”

Referring to Brazil, Matiang’i warned that a united opposition candidate had recently lost to an incumbent president, noting “Politics is very dynamic.”

Citing what he described as the latest credible opinion survey, he said the survey showed President Ruto’s only clear path to retaining power is a split opposition.

Matiang’i outlined his policy agenda, pledging to scrap the Housing Levy, describing the tax burden as unsustainable and calling corruption “unprecedented” and needing bold action.

He said his presidency would be limited to one term focused on fundamental changes, adding “Change that will shake this country to its bone marrow.”

On security, he promised a firm stance against political violence and goonism, stating “If I were president, you would not hear anything called goonism in Kenya,” and emphasised decisive action against leaders who evade accountability.

He pledged to protect Kenya’s sovereignty and foreign nationals, declaring that no foreign citizen would be arrested in Kenya and handed over to their country as happened with Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

Regarding campaign financing, Matiang’i ruled out foreign financial support, saying his bid would rely on contributions from local supporters and comply with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disclosure requirements.

He noted speculation linking his bid to possible Japanese support, reiterating he is not a wealthy businessman and would depend on ordinary Kenyans.