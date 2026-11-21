On Saturday November 21, 2026, President William Ruto's senior advisor on constitutional affairs, Professor Makau Mutua, called on Kitui Governor Julius Malombe to abandon his intention to contest the county's senatorial seat in the August 2027 General Election.

Mutua acknowledged Malombe's constitutional right to seek any elective office but warned that moving from the governor's office to the Senate would create a conflict of interest, because senators are tasked with overseeing county governments and would therefore be required to scrutinise an administration the former governor previously led.

The professor also appealed to Malombe as a senior statesman to step aside and allow younger leaders with fresh ideas to represent Kitui in the upper chamber, arguing that senior politicians occupying successive elective positions hinder political renewal and slow democratic maturity.

Mutua cited the 2022 electoral defeat of former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who unsuccessfully ran for the Makueni senatorial seat after two terms as county chief executive, saying the outcome should serve as a lesson for Malombe.

He noted that Malombe's tenure has already attracted scrutiny, referencing a January 2026 Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee directive that required the governor to submit a debt recovery plan and evidence that customer deposits borrowed by Kiambere Mwingi Water and Sanitation Company and Kitui Water and Sanitation Company had been refunded.

Concluding his statement, Mutua said, “Governor, I have no dog in this fight. You are an erudite man and I respect you. But please do the right thing and bow out gracefully.”