Johnson Muthama Meets Mike Sonko After Consultations With Kalonzo Musyoka

Johnson Muthama, Parliamentary Service Commission commissioner and former Machakos senator, held a second meeting with former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Friday, October 16, 2026, following recent consultations with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a Facebook post, Muthama said the lunch was to exchange ideas on leadership and the future of the country and added that more would be said in due course, without disclosing specific issues or any agreement.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Muthama described a meeting with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua as a brotherly engagement focused on matters of mutual interest, according to a social-media post.

On Thursday evening, October 1, 2026, Muthama confirmed a private consultation with Kalonzo Musyoka, calling the Wiper Patriotic Front leader his brother and longtime political friend and saying they discussed national issues affecting the lives and well-being of Kenyans; he reiterated this in a statement issued on October 2.

Muthama has previously served as United Democratic Alliance chairman from 2021 to 2023, represented Machakos County in the Senate from 2013 to 2017 where he was Senate Minority Whip, and was Kangundo MP from 2007 to 2013 and Government Chief Whip.

Sonko, leader of the National Economic Development Party, has positioned his party as independent of both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition and is recruiting aspirants for the 2027 elections; his eligibility for future elective office is in question after his impeachment as Nairobi governor in December 2020 and the Senate’s upholding of that removal, which under Article 75(3) bars persons removed for violating Chapter Six from holding state or public office.

Neither the meeting with Sonko nor the earlier consultations with Kalonzo Musyoka have been publicly linked to a formal political alliance.