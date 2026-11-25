ODM National Chairman Oburu Oginga addressed party members at Chungwa House in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, warning officials against soliciting money from aspirants, promising free and fair nominations, and welcoming former KANU member Paul Sang to the party.

He said any party official found asking aspirants for money in exchange for direct nomination tickets would face stern disciplinary action, stressing that integrity remains the bedrock of the party.

Oginga assured aspirants that the upcoming ODM nominations would be “completely free, fair and transparent” and added that “there will be no sacred cows, and no one will be handed a direct ticket through the back door.”

He dismissed the Movement for Democracy and Growth’s growing influence in Nyanza, questioning whether the party had ever conducted competitive nominations and suggesting that politicians threatening to leave ODM were simply afraid of competition.

Oginga personally welcomed Paul Sang, saying he was honoured to receive him and describing his move as a testament to the strength and vision of the ODM movement.

The warning builds on assurances given in June that no aspirant would receive preferential treatment, and follows Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegation that President William Ruto was using MDG to weaken ODM, including claims of KSh3 million monthly payments to undermine the party.