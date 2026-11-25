The Orange Democratic Movement has given the joint manifesto team until January 31, 2027 to finalise a policy document with the ruling United Democratic Alliance ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The deadline was one of four resolutions adopted at an ODM Central Committee meeting in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, chaired by party leader Oburu Oginga on Wednesday.

The committee also resolved that ODM will continue engaging UDA through formal party structures under Oburu’s leadership, moving discussions from internal forums to official organs.

Director of Elections and Director of Campaigns Junet Mohamed read out the resolutions and said the party wants the process concluded by January 31, 2027, adding that the document will set out the issues and policies that would guide a possible coalition.

Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo told members that ODM remains strong despite political developments and challenges, saying the party is accustomed to navigating waves.

The Central Committee affirmed that party nominations will be free, fair, transparent and accountable, warning members not to use the nomination process as a scapegoat.

ODM approved an intensive grassroots mobilisation tour of the Coast region from December 6 to December 22, 2026, during which leaders will visit every constituency and ward.

The UDA-ODM partnership dates back to March 2025 when President William Ruto and then ODM leader Raila Odinga signed a 10-point cooperation framework covering electoral reforms, cost of living, inclusivity and anti-corruption; in August 2026 the two formations agreed to develop a common manifesto and form a coalition for the 2027 election, appointing a 10-member team to prepare the policy document.