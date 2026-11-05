Kalonzo Musyoka Launches Ukombozi Tour in Kisumu Ahead of 2027 Election

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in Kisumu on Thursday November 5, 2026, beginning a two-day Ukombozi Tour that will move through Migori and Homa Bay counties and signal plans for a broader opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Accompanied by several opposition figures, he outlined a programme that starts in Migori with stops at Ntimaru in Kuria at noon, Kehancha at 2 pm and Posta Grounds in Migori town at 4 pm on Thursday, followed by Friday visits to the Tom Mboya Mausoleum at 9.30 am, Oyugis at 1 pm and Kendu Bay at 4 pm.

Kalonzo said the opposition was working towards a super alliance and affirmed that “we are all one team”, adding that occasional disagreements on “one or two small things” were part of their strategy and did not indicate a split.

Invoking the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kalonzo told residents that his agenda was to remind them of the promise to take Kenyans to Canaan and declared that the journey to Canaan must be completed.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa warned against political intolerance, stating that the government must not allow political intolerance in the country and called for freedom of movement, association and expression for all Kenyans.

The delegation also alleged that the Office of the President and the broad-based leadership had called Luo Council of Elders leader Ker Odungiranda to cancel a planned meeting with the Kamba Council of Elders, threatening closure of their offices if the meeting proceeded, and urged the state not to interfere with cultural institutions.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi described the tour as part of Kalonzo’s countrywide activities, saying the Wiper leader would continue championing constitutionalism, the rule of law and the party’s quest for votes, and urged focus on “Komboa Kenya, end bad leadership and build a country anchored on accountability, economic opportunities and a 24-hour economy”. He also echoed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s call for opposition leaders to engage voters and build a united national movement.