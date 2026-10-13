Kalonzo Musyoka to Outline Opposition Policy at Chatham House Following London Investment Reception

Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front and The Ukombozi Alliance, arrived in London on Monday, October 12, 2026, to begin a programme of economic diplomacy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He attended an evening reception at the House of Commons as chief guest, hosted by the Westminster Africa Business Group and the Eastern Africa Association under the chairmanship of Conservative MP Sir Gavin Williamson, with the theme “Kenya as a Regional Financial Hub and the Future of East African Capital Markets.”

At the reception Kalonzo said Kenya should mobilise its own savings, pension funds, financial institutions, enterprises and diaspora alongside foreign capital to finance regional transformation.

He warned that poor governance, wasteful spending and lack of accountability threaten the country’s economic prospects, adding that Kenya is not short of wealth but short of a system to put that wealth to work for its people.

He cited that debt servicing consumed about US$13.2 billion (KSh1.7 trillion) of the US$18.6 billion (KSh2.4 trillion) government revenue in the 2024/25 financial year, leaving fewer resources for essential services.

Kalonzo stressed that foreign investment should be welcomed but national assets must be managed transparently, competitively and in the public interest.

He called for deeper regional integration, urging East African Community members to harmonise capital-market regulations, enable cross-border listings and ease capital movement.

He proposed cooperation between Kenyan and British financial markets, a Kenyan-shilling-denominated infrastructure bond for investors in London and Nairobi, and mechanisms to channel diaspora savings into productive projects.

He said such initiatives should support local enterprises, create jobs and boost productive capacity without increasing the debt burden, adding “We are not asking Britain to build Kenya for us. We are inviting Britain to build with us—as partners, not patrons; through investment, not extraction; and in pursuit of prosperity that both our peoples can share.”

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Kalonzo is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at Chatham House titled “The Opposition’s Outlook and Policy Agenda on the Road to 10 August 2027,” where he will outline the opposition’s policy priorities ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Wiper Patriotic Front spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru said the London visit underscores Kalonzo’s commitment to international partnerships, improving Kenya’s economic prospects and presenting the opposition’s agenda to an international audience.