Mike Sonko Accuses State House Officials and Uhuru Kenyatta of Interfering in Impeachment Appeal

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko testified before Justice Charles Ondieki, alleging that his legal team colluded with senior State House officials to sabotage his impeachment appeal and presented video and audio recordings as evidence.

Sonko said his former lawyer attended secret meetings at State House, including a session that involved former President Uhuru Kenyatta, where the possibility of withdrawing legal representation was raised; he showed video footage that named his former lawyer, an ex-Deputy State House Controller and former High Court judge Said.

He claimed individuals linked to county revenue operations handed him KSh70 million, which he took to State House to demonstrate alleged graft, and added that money was transferred to persons connected to the scheme, some originating from the county government and others from State House.

Sonko also produced an audio recording made in Kwale during a meeting with a brother of Justice Chitembwe, in which the phrase “Number One” referred to Uhuru and “Nyumba Kubwa” to State House, suggesting attempts to frustrate his appeal by influencing his lawyers.

He alleged former State House Comptroller George Kariuki was instructed to ensure his lawyers withdrew from the proceedings and presented video of confrontations over alleged unlawful seizure of private property in Parklands, Pangani and Adam’s Arcade, accusing individuals with ties to City Hall officials of using court orders.

Sonko was elected Nairobi governor in 2017, removed in December 2020 after disputes over county management and its relationship with the national administration, and later served as Nairobi senator; his defence remains ongoing as Justice Ondieki examines the presented evidence, and the allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.