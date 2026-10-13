Millie Odhiambo Denies Personal Rift With Gladys Wanga

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who serves as the National Assembly Minority Whip, rejected claims of a personal feud with Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga in an interview on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Odhiambo said she is prepared to work with Governor Wanga despite occasional differences, noting that their strong personalities sometimes hinder cooperation and describing the effort as “like putting two bulls in one pen” because both are “tough.”

She also dismissed suggestions that she harbours gubernatorial ambitions, stating she has never wanted to be governor since entering politics and that her interests remain at the national level.

Odhiambo added that some supporters exaggerate minor disagreements to portray the two leaders as rivals, but affirmed her respect for Wanga and urged her to focus on her mandate and on strengthening the party.

Both politicians hold senior positions within the Orange Democratic Movement, with Wanga serving as Homa Bay governor and ODM national chairperson, and Odhiambo representing Suba North in the National Assembly while acting as the House’s Minority Whip.